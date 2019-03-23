ENGLISH

    PUBG Mobile addiction: 20-year-old die in Telangana due to serious neck pain

    PUBG Mobile back in news headline, a 20-year-old dies because of serious neck pain in Hyderabad. All you need to know.

    PUBG Mobile back in the news headline for yet another bad reason. According to the report surfaced on the web, a 20-year old boy died while playing the online game. The report claims that the youngster was playing the same since last 45-days and in the meantime, he was suffering from serious neck pain.

    PUBG addiction: 20-year-old dies in Telangana due to serious neck pain

     

    He was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad where took his last breath under the ongoing treatment. The reports claimed that he was addicted to the game and use to play it for a long stretch which ultimately causes damage to the nerves in his neck.

    Recently it was reported that how a young boy failed his first-year pre-university exam. The reason behind his failure was his answers, instead of answering the question he wrote how to play the game.

    There are many other cases of PUBG Mobile addiction in India, that's why PUBG Corps is planning to introduce a time restriction in the game. However, the information is still not confirmed by the official, but it seems the game developers are going to restrict the gameplay for 6 hours a day. A player will be able to play the game for not more than 6 hours.

    Let's see how soon the developers will take some steps to avoid PUBG addiction cases in India.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
