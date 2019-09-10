PUBG Addiction: 21-Year-Old Son Beheads Father For Not Allowing Him To Play News oi-Karan Sharma

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, the online battlefield game for smartphones, has attracted a lot of attention in the past for all bad reasons. Now, According to a new report, a 21-year-old son killed his father for not allowing him to play PUBG. The incident took place on September 9 at around 4:30 am in Kakti village, Belgaum, Karnataka.

This is a clear case of PUBG addiction, where a 61-year-old father was killed by his son. Police have registered the case and has taken the son into custody. According to the police, the young man attacked his father with a kitchen knife. Before his attack, he locked his mother in the room so that she won't get to know about it.

This is not the first time we have noticed an incident of murder or suicide due to the game. In last one year, there have been many cases where people were killed, committed suicide, and harmed others due to addiction of the game.

Many cases of health issues have occurred due to PUBG addiction. Last month it was reported that a 19-year-old from Hyderabad was rushed to the hospital, after continuous gameplay of PUBG Mobile. According to doctors, the teen developed a brain stroke because of the game.

Back in July, it was reported that a 17-year-old in Jind, Haryana killed himself after his mother scolded him for playing too much of PUBG Mobile. In the same month, it was reported that a 15-year-old boy killed his elder brother in Maharashtra because he scolded him for playing games on his phone.

There are a lot of cases where PUBG addiction has harmed people, and the toll is increasing at an alarming rate. It's high time PUBG Corps did something with the game otherwise the government will ban the game just like countries like China, Dubai, Nepal, and few others.

Best Mobiles in India