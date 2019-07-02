ENGLISH

    PUBG Lite Beta Release Confirmed For July 4 – Minimum System Requirements

    PUBG Corps started the registrations for PUBG Lite in India last month and also receive a good response from the Indian gamers. At the time of the announcement, the company has not disclosed the release date. If you are also the one among the gaming enthusiast who is waiting for the day then this article will bring a smile on your face because the PUBG Corp has announced that the Beta version of the game will be released on July 4 in the country.

    PUBG Lite Beta Release Confirmed For July 4

     

    So if you are haven't registered yet then go and do it as soon as possible if you want to play the beta version.

    Basically, PUBG Lite is a toned down version of the PUBG PC the company has come up with the version for the low configuration PCs and laptops. The company has confirmed the date for release on its official PUBG Lite India Facebook page. Apart from India, the game will also commence in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan on the same date. Do note that the Indian version of the game will also support the Hindi Language.

    "We are very pleased to be able to introduce PUBG LITE to users all over the world. We have a lot of passionate PUBG players in South Asia, so it represents an important area of focus for us," Brady Choi, VP and Head of PUBG LITE at PUBG Corporation said in a statement.

    PUBG Lite Beta Release Confirmed For July 4

    PUBG Lite Minimum System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit
    • CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz
    • RAM: 4GB
    • GPU: Intel HD 4000
    • HDD: 4GB

    Recommended System Requirements

    • OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit
    • CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz
    • RAM: 8GB
    • GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
    • HDD: 4GB

     
    Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
