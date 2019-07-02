PUBG Lite Beta Release Confirmed For July 4 – Minimum System Requirements News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Corps started the registrations for PUBG Lite in India last month and also receive a good response from the Indian gamers. At the time of the announcement, the company has not disclosed the release date. If you are also the one among the gaming enthusiast who is waiting for the day then this article will bring a smile on your face because the PUBG Corp has announced that the Beta version of the game will be released on July 4 in the country.

So if you are haven't registered yet then go and do it as soon as possible if you want to play the beta version.

Basically, PUBG Lite is a toned down version of the PUBG PC the company has come up with the version for the low configuration PCs and laptops. The company has confirmed the date for release on its official PUBG Lite India Facebook page. Apart from India, the game will also commence in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan on the same date. Do note that the Indian version of the game will also support the Hindi Language.

"We are very pleased to be able to introduce PUBG LITE to users all over the world. We have a lot of passionate PUBG players in South Asia, so it represents an important area of focus for us," Brady Choi, VP and Head of PUBG LITE at PUBG Corporation said in a statement.

PUBG Lite Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

RAM: 4GB

GPU: Intel HD 4000

HDD: 4GB

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

CPU: Core i5 @2.8Ghz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD: 4GB

