PUBG Mobile all set to receive new 0.12 update next week, find out everything here News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile all set to receive 0.12 update next week. All you need to know about the upcoming update.

PUBG Mobile on the most popular games across the globe has recently released its latest update 0.11.5 globally which brings a lot of changes into the gameplay. Now it has been reported that Tencent Game is planning to introduce 0.12 and the release date is already revealed by the developers. According to the company, the latest update to the game will be arriving anytime soon during next week. It has been expected that the update will arrive on April 16.

The upcoming 0.12 update will bring new Darkest Night mode to the PUBG Mobile. In this mode, players can team up or go solo against the poison gas for around 30 minutes. If the team or the player survive till the end of the game then they can have the chicken dinner.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update patch notes

New Feature: MugenSpace/Infinity will replace Event mode. Survive Till Dawn is currently under Expansions. The game will receive more modes in the future.

New Infinity Mode: Darkest Night. In this mode, the player needs to remain alive for one night while battling zombies. Squads who stay alive till dawn will win the game.

Companion System: Bring a Companion into gameplay. Enemies will not be able to observe them, so there is no exposure risk. Win Companion EXP by bringing them into battle, and level them up to open Companion emotes.

Survive Till Dawn Improvements: The update will add Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and zombies which will reduce the moment speed. It also brings jumping zombies and zombie dogs to the gameplay. Some zombies would now be able to move over low walls or onto the rooftop. It also brings RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines. Flamethrowers will do more damage to the zombies with this update. M134 handling has been tuned. Zombies will move slower subsequent to being hit by guns.

If you one of them who are not ready to wait for the release of the update, then you can get your hands on the beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 by downloading it from here.

You can also check out this video below how beta version works and what all you are going to bet in the upcoming 0.12 update.

Source