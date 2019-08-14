PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update Brings New Infection Mode- How To Download News oi-Karan Sharma

Tencent Games has started rolling out the latest update for PUBG Mobile across the globe. The 0.14.0 update brings new features and modes like Infection mode, where players will become zombies and attack other players. Besides, the update will bring a new character system which will allow users to unlock more appearances and skills. Here are the details:

The information is confirmed by PUBG Mobile official Twitter account. The tweet read:

"Update 0.14.0 is now live! Get in the game and jump in the new Infection Mode to test your will to survive! Do you have what it takes to last until the end, or will the cold hands of undeath grab you in their steely grip?"

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update Changes

With the new update, Tencent Games has added the new Pirate main menu theme, along with the million-dollar Global Treasure Hunt.

The update comes with most anticipated Infection mode, where players will be divided into zombies and defenders to go up against each other. Players who become zombies have to infect all the defenders to win the round, but if even a single defender survives until the timer runs off then defenders team will win the round.

Do note that, once a defender is infected then he can play the match from the zombie's side. Being zombie, players have the option of choosing the zombie avatar as well. Zombies will turn into pirates when they infect more than five defenders in a round.

Apart from that, the game has also received some tweaks in the Royale Pass Season 8 with popular items restocked. The user interface is changed and developers have added a new option in the home layout. Now users can see an additional option called 'Workshop' where they can modify firearms, but that will only work if they have enough resource materials, if not then you have purchase them.

Developers have also changed the entire layout of the mode section, from where users can choose Classic, Arcade, and Evo Ground modes. The new layout is more simplified and user-friendly.

So these are the major changes with the PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update. The total update is about 750MB. You can download the update from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

