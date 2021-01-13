PUBG Mobile 1.2 Update Available Now: New Features On PUBG Mobile News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile India has been the talk of the town for a while now. However, the endless delays regarding the relaunch have disappointed gamers. But now, there's news that might cheer PUBG fans! The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update has begun rolling out and brings in several new features. For one, PUBG gamers can explore new weapons.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 Update

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update brings in several new features. There are many in-game developments like upping the security, firearm balance, new game modes, sight model upgrades, and so on. The 1.2 update also brings in FAMAS update, which enhances the overall gaming experience.

Plus, PUBG gamers would be getting several in-game rewards. The list includes 100AG, 2,888 BP, Acolyte of Justice Backpack (3d), and so on. It should also be noted that older version gamers won't be able to team up with the new version gamers. Hence, the update is quite important and necessary to continue playing PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 Update Availablity

It's been several months since PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Despite the ban, gamers have access to the game via the APK file download, at least for Android phone users. If you have the PUBG game on your Android smartphone and haven't received the new update yet, worry now.

Erangel is looking a bit different today ⛰️👀 Ancient runes from another world have brought three special powers with them. Which rune will you choose to dominate the battlefield? 🔥❄️🌬️ #RUNICPOWER #PUBGM1.2



Explore the 🆕 update today! 🔗 https://t.co/Ih2lXMaCCr pic.twitter.com/BgdkJV8zfc — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 12, 2021

"The 1.2.0 update is slowly rolling out now and should be available to everyone," said a PUBG Mobile community team member. It's also reported that the update would arrive for all users from January 12 to January 17.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 Update File Size

There are a couple of details to bear in mind ahead of downloading and updating to the PUBG Mobile 1.2. To note, the updated game would require about 615MB of storage space for Android smartphones. Ensure that you have sufficient space before downloading the game. Apple iPhone users would need 1.5GB of space.

For now, PUBG Mobile is still unavailable in India either on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. You can get the latest PUBG Mobile 1.2 update once it's available. Also to note, the gamer's servers will not be taken down for this update, and they can play the battle royale title as they update it.

Best Mobiles in India