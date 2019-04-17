PUBG Mobile announces Patch Note for 0.12 update with new features and fix News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile will receive the update 0.12 today. Ahead of the launch, the developer has released the patch note.

PUBG Mobile is once again back with a new update 0.12 and the release date is already announced for April 17 (Today). Before releasing the update the company has come up with the patch note which explains what you can expect from the upcoming update. Apart from the new addition to the game this update will also fix the bugs which are found in the online game PUBG Mobile.

Tencent games have also fixed the "automatic door-opening" bug, moreover, the update has also added new buildings to the Vikindi map. The update will also bring a spectator mode and new scope crosshair colours.

What's New in 0.12.0

New Feature: EvoZone

- Replaces Event mode

- Survive Till Dawn is now under this mode

- More new modes will be added in the future

New EvoZone Mode: Darkest Night

- Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies

- All teams that are still alive at dawn will win

Changes to Survive Till Dawn:

- Stun Grenades now also stun zombies

- Added Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed

- Added jumping zombies and zombie dogs

- Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs

- Added RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines

- Flamethrowers now deal more damage

- M134 handling has been tuned

- Players will gain affixes that grant certain buffs

- Zombies now move slower after being hit by firearms

- Added Survive Till Dawn quick chat messages to Default and Classic voice packs

- Daily missions can now be completed in Survive Till Dawn

- Players can now spectate matches that their friends, Crews or Clan members are currently in, and view others' information while spectating as well as adjust Spectator Mode privacy settings

- Scope crosshair colors can now be changed in settings

- Portable Closets can now be swapped while in a match

- Spring Theme and Treasure is now available. Each draw guarantees a unique reward, and Sakura Dacia or Pink Rose Set is a guaranteed drop when drawing 10

- Popularity has been added to Spaces. Players can now show their support by giving LIKEs to one another and become Partners with friends that have 400 Synergy or more. Partners will appear in each other's Spaces

- Players can now add Shop items as Favorites and be notified when these items are on sale

- Duplicated time-limited items will now be stacked to only show 1 icon per item with the total amount of time remaining (maximum duration is 999 days)

- New Achievements: Best Companion, Superstar, Winning Culture, Adventurer, Until Dawn, and A Step Too Far

Other Improvements

- Automatic door-opening has been tuned

- Dynamic weather odds have been tuned

- More buildings have been added to Dino Park, Coal Mines and Goroka in Vikendi

- Crew Challenge qualifying round has been expanded, and top 10 teams now get unique outfits

- Emulator detection enhanced to stop emulator players from being matched with players on mobile devices

- Friend invitations now show map and lag information

- Quick Chat messages are now edited in Inventory

- Quick Chat messages can now be displayed as a wheel to make sending messages faster and easier

- Shadow effects can now be disabled to reduce resource consumption, heat and battery usage

- Added a reminder on dismantling duplicated items for Silver

- Previews are now available in some pages. Tap the reward icon to preview outfits

- Gallery now only show items currently in stock at the Shop

- Cloth Bandana (Leopard) with first purchase has ended. Rewards for first purchase of the season will be updated

- RP Backpack now remember settings from the previous season

- Mythic outfit emotes can now be heard by more players

- Added haptic feedback to some buttons

- Added animation for dropping empty magazines when reloading

- Animation for throwing grenades while prone has been tuned

- Animation added for opening/closing doors

- Fixed a bug where hair was not displayed correctly when equipping certain headgear

- Fixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused graphics glitches in certain footgear

- Fixed a bug where doors were not displayed properly

- Fixed a bug where players may get stuck in buildings in certain areas

