ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PUBG Mobile Ban: CRPF cadets asked to uninstall the game

    This is the reason by CRPF cadets were asked to uninstall the most famous PUBG Mobile.

    By
    |

    PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous online game across the globe. In India, the game is on the news headline on every alternative day either for good or bad reasons. Now in the latest report, it seems that the CRPF jawans are also getting addicted to the game. According to the report, the Central Reserve Police Force has ordered their commanding officers to ban troops playing the online game.

    PUBG Mobile Ban: CRPF cadets asked to uninstall the game

     

    The report claims that in the paramilitary force's Delhi headquarters a CRPF officer posted a report claiming that the PUBG addiction is affecting the jawan's operational capabilities.

    "Many of them have stopped socialising with their fellow jawans," the officer said. "It has also led to sleep deprivation because of reduced physical activity. It has been reportedly learned that CRPF troops, young personnel are addicted to PUBG. It's getting these men addicted to it and getting them engaged to a great extent which is affecting their ops performance, aggressive and attitudinal issues," News 18 quoted the May 6 order issued by the Bihar unit.

    A circular is issued to all the CRPF formations and the force's anti-insurgency CoBRA unit stating that the instruct has to be obeyed by all the unit and company personnel. The circular commands all the units to delete the gaming app from their smartphones. All the company commanders are responsible to make sure that the app is deleted and a random check of phones should be done.

    So this was it for the CRPF troops, but in a recent incident, a student from 9th standard has committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. The reason behind the suicide was he was scolded by his parents for playing to the game. The report claimed that the boy was addicted to the game and when his parents rebuke him from playing the PUBG Mobile, he took the harsh decision.

    Read More About: pubg gaming news
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue