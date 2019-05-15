PUBG Mobile Ban: CRPF cadets asked to uninstall the game News oi-Karan Sharma This is the reason by CRPF cadets were asked to uninstall the most famous PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous online game across the globe. In India, the game is on the news headline on every alternative day either for good or bad reasons. Now in the latest report, it seems that the CRPF jawans are also getting addicted to the game. According to the report, the Central Reserve Police Force has ordered their commanding officers to ban troops playing the online game.

The report claims that in the paramilitary force's Delhi headquarters a CRPF officer posted a report claiming that the PUBG addiction is affecting the jawan's operational capabilities.

"Many of them have stopped socialising with their fellow jawans," the officer said. "It has also led to sleep deprivation because of reduced physical activity. It has been reportedly learned that CRPF troops, young personnel are addicted to PUBG. It's getting these men addicted to it and getting them engaged to a great extent which is affecting their ops performance, aggressive and attitudinal issues," News 18 quoted the May 6 order issued by the Bihar unit.

A circular is issued to all the CRPF formations and the force's anti-insurgency CoBRA unit stating that the instruct has to be obeyed by all the unit and company personnel. The circular commands all the units to delete the gaming app from their smartphones. All the company commanders are responsible to make sure that the app is deleted and a random check of phones should be done.

So this was it for the CRPF troops, but in a recent incident, a student from 9th standard has committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. The reason behind the suicide was he was scolded by his parents for playing to the game. The report claimed that the boy was addicted to the game and when his parents rebuke him from playing the PUBG Mobile, he took the harsh decision.