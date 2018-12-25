PUBG Mobile banned by Maharastra High Court?

PUBG is the trending Battle Royale style online game, which is available on Android and iOS devices for free of cost. And now, according to some of the social media websites, Maharastra High-court Prejudge K Srinivasulu has officially banned the PUBG Game in India, and the circular has been shared across the social media websites.

The circular has been sent on the 22nd of December 2018 at 11.45 am. Recently Vellore Institute of technology banned the PUBG Mobile gameplay in the hostel and college premises.

What does the circular say?

As per the consideration of many incidents and proofs that have been submitted by respected lawyers and majestratives, it has came to conclude that the PUBG MOBILE game is creating alot of nuisance and irrespective activities and many students spoiling their own lives.

All we have knew that few countries took action on ban of o this game. It is to inform you that PUBG will not perform any operations and legally notices have been sent to tecent games corporation.

Is it true?

From the first impression of the circular, it becomes pretty evident that the circular is not an official one. There are a lot of grammatical mistakes, and even the format does not match with the previous official circulars of the Indian judiciary system.

This is a fake circular created by a user, probably to scare someone who plays a lot of PUBG game. Forging a judiciary system is a crime, and the criminal who created this circular might have to face some severe action.

Should PUBG Mobile players have to worry about the circular?

As of now, there is nothing to worry about the banning of the PUBG Mobile, and uses can continue to play their favorite game without any worry and explore the Vikendi map and win some chicken dinners while you are at it.

