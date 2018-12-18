Vikendi snow map yet to arrive on PUBG Mobile India, even after 1.6GB update

PUBG Mobile was taken offline for maintenance on December 17 and the game server is back now. The update is ready to download in order to play the new version in India you need to update the game via App Store or Google Play Store. All together it's a 1.6GB update which you have to install, so if you are losing on your storage then you have to delete some files and download it.

Tencent Games are the developer behind the game, and according to them, the game will bring the biggest changes to the game yes the new Vikendi snow map. This is the fourth map which developers are bringing to this game after Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. The Vikendi Map is 6km by 6km in size, which makes it smaller than Erangel and Miramar but larger than Sanhok. But the sad part is that the snow map is still not live in India after an update of the 1.6GB file. It seems that the map will still take one more day to roll out in India.

On the other hand, some of the regions across the world have already received the snow map and started the gameplay.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 patch notes New Map and In-game changes:

- Vikendi, a 6km x 6km snow map

- Will be available for download at 0:00 UTC on 20 DEC 2018, and available for matchmaking 24 hours later

- New weather mode added: Snow - Vikendi-exclusive vehicle: Snowmobile

- Snowball Fight added to Vikendi's Spawn Island

- Added layout for players with large hands

- Added a display for Crew Challenge winners on Erangel's Spawn Island

Hope India will also get the map as soon as tomorrow. We will get you the gameplay video of the Vikendi once we will get the map.