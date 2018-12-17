PUBG Mobile all to receive Vikendi Snow Map: Game under development

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds game widely known as PUBG is one of the most downloaded and played games of 2018. Recently the PC version of the game receives an update of new map Vikendi. Now, the developers are finally making the new snow map available for PUBG Mobile. This new map will be soon available on other gaming platforms like Xbox One and PS4 in January. You can update the new map on your Android or iOS devices via Google Play and App Store.

But not now, the company has already made an announcement yesterday that the game will be offline from 12:00 am December 17 till the development. The notice reads, " PUBG Mobile will be taken offline for maintenance from 00:00:00 to 09:00:00 UTC on December

17th. Service may resume sooner or later depending on the maintenance progress. The new version will be pushed to Google Play and App Stores starting from December 18."

The announcement note also says that players who update the PUBG Mobile game before December 25 will receive a complimentary reward. The rewards include Outfit Box III and 1,888 BP points.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 patch notes New Map and In-game changes:

- Vikendi, a 6km x 6km snow map

- Will be available for download at 0:00 UTC on 20 DEC 2018, and available for matchmaking 24 hours later

- New weather mode added: Snow - Vikendi-exclusive vehicle: Snowmobile

- Snowball Fight added to Vikendi's Spawn Island

- Added layout for players with large hands

- Added a display for Crew Challenge winners on Erangel's Spawn Island.

Season 1's winning teams will appear on the Spawn Island of their respective server and modes (Season 2 registration starts at 0:00 UTC on 18 DEC 2018) - Players' best results in Crew Challenge will now be shown on their Crew pages and can be shared with other players.

If you're interested in the game then stay tune with Gizbot because we will get you the gameplay of the new Vikendi snow map as soon as it gets live.