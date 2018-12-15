ENGLISH

Vellore Institute of Technology bans PUBG Mobile from its men's hostel

Vellore Institute of Technology, in Tamil Nadu bans PUBG Mobile from its men's hostel. All you need to know about the ban.

    PlayerUnknown's Battleground is one of the most popular games of 2018 across the globe. Its mobile version has also been in the trend right now. The game is popular among the youth as well as in adults. Despite its popularity, Vellore Institute of Technology, in Tamil Nadu has banned the game in its Men's Hostel.

    Vellore Institute of Technology bans PUBG Mobile from its men's hostel

     

    The Chief Warden of Men's hostel has released a circular stating that the online games including PUBG Mobile will not be tolerated in the Hostel. In the circular, the warden cleared that this game is disturbing the students who do not participate in this and is "spoiling the entire atmosphere of the hostel". The circular also reads that students should focus more on physical games and "give more importance to their career growth".

    Someone posted the image of circular on Reddit and the circular reads, "It has come to our notice that few students are playing online games like 'PUBG' which is NOT PERMITTED. Despite our repeated instructions by playing online games inside the rooms which disturbs fellow roommates and spoiling the entire atmosphere of the hostel. It is strictly warned that playing online games and betting for such games are totally prohibited in VIT. Hence, the defaulters will be dealt seriously under VIT CODE OF CONDUCT. Students are asked to concentrate on physical games or sports and give more importance to their career growth."

    Vellore Institute of Technology bans PUBG Mobile from its men's hostel

     

    After this, there are many reactions came up saying that students are adults and they have their independent choice. According to me, promoting physical activity is not bad but the hostel warden would have to sit with the students and make them understand about the benefits of physical activities, instead of passing this hard and fast rule.

    Saturday, December 15, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
