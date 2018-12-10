PUBG Mobile: Watch the new live-action trailer here

PUBG Mobile has become the most famous battle royale game for this year. The game gained over 20 million daily active players. Last week the developers of the game announced the new snow map known as Vikendi, currently, the map is available for the PC version and soon it will roll out for Xbox One, PS4, and Mobile as well. The company has also launched the game for the PS4 and the live action trailer for it was showcased. Now. A similar live action trailer is released with a title #TheRealBattleground Live-action Trailer.

The previous live-action trailers were released in Chinese, which came out with a more serious approach. The new trailer adds a little spin to the previous one. The one minute clip basically highlights the basic gameplay for anyone who has not tried their hands on to win the chicken dinner. This trailer sums up the entire battle royale experience in one simple clip. The video clip shows the PUBG Mobile experience from dropping down with the parachute to gearing up and killing your enemies and having the chicken dinner.

The creators of the game know well, how to market the game in the most attractive manner so that people who didn't even tried the game will be tempted. The company has also released the trailer for Vikendi Snow Map.

Vikendi is a 6km x 6km snow map and it will be available for download at 0:00 UTC on 20 DEC 2018, and available for matchmaking 24 hours later. The new map comes brings a new vehicle like Snowmobile and more. Now players will be able to collect all daily mission awards at once.

Recently, Google Play has shared the year's top content across apps, games, movies, TV and books. For the first time ever, Google Play has added a new category called "Fan Favorite". According to fans vote "PUBG MOBILE," "YouTube TV" and "Avengers: Infinity War" have been crowned as the first-ever Fan Favorites in the U.S.