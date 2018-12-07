PUBG winter map Vikendi arrived on PC: Watch the trailer here

PUBG is all set to bring its new snow map today, the maps are widely known as Vikendi. This map has attracted a lot of limelight in the news headline and finally its here. It was first shown in a trailer during The Game Award on December 6. However, the trailer hasn't revealed much about the map, but the mountains in the background covered with snow look interesting. The new Vikendi map is scheduled to go live on PC on December 19.

Just like another PUBG map debut, this one also comes with a lot of new features like new weapons and vehicles. The weapon section does include the G36C rifle which is capable of aiming enemies from long distances. Vehicles will include snowmobiles which will help you to travel with your squad from one location to another.

Moreover, PUBG PS4 is also all set to launch today on December 7. The Vikendi Test Server is currently exclusive to PC, and it will be available for PS4 and Xbox One in January 2019.

Yesterday, PUBG has announced its latest 0.10.0 update beta for Android and iOS devices. Tencent games have confirmed the new on Reddit, but the company has not disclosed the release date of the full version of PUBG Mobile 0.10.0. This will bring new chat options, improved control settings and the MK 47 Mutant guns which were made available on PUBG Xbox One and PC.

Recently, the snow map was also leaked on YouTube which has revealed the entire upcoming snow map. Tencent games have also joined hands with Capcom's popular upcoming survival horror title Resident Evil 2. PUBG Mobile made the announcement on the last day of PMSC2018 on its official Twitter handle.