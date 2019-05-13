Just In
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Watch the Indian Division Semifinal Day 3 live
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, here's how you can watch the Indian Division Semifinal Day 3 live.
PUBG Mobile one of the most famous online mobile games across the world and the biggest event (PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019)of the battleground game has already started. The Indian Division has successfully entered its semifinals. Yesterday four games were played by the top Indian teams and the gameplay was really impressive in Vikendi, Miramar and Erangel maps.
The day two of the semifinals were battled between Group A and Group C. Both the groups were having some really strong teams of India like team Insidious, Team Soul, Gods Reign and Team IND. Team Insidious played really well on Day 1 with back-to-back two chicken dinner. But however, the same performance was not been delivered on the second day.
Matches 5 to 8 were played on May 12 on the following maps:
Match 5- Vikendi
Match 6- Miramar
Match 7- Erangel
Match 8- Erangel
The Match 5 on Vikendi was finished by Megastars with 12 kills. Team India was the second last team to knock out of the match and they got 13 kills. The next match was on Miramar which was won by the runners up of the PUBG Mobile India Series -God's Reign. The Brawlers become the runner up of the match by securing four kills.
Match 7 was played on everyone's favourite and most played map Erangel. ISO performed their level best to top the game by grabbing the chicken dinner by achieving 13 kills in the gameplay.
The final and deciding match was played in Erangel and all the teams performed their level best to knock each other down. But the chicken dinner was snatched by Learn from Past. The Team Soul became runner up of the match. In the last three matched they didn't perform well but in the last match, they have proved their skills but didn't achieve the goal.
Today Group B will go up against Group C to catch the complete live action you can visit PUBG Mobile's YouTube channel.