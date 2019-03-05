PUBG Mobile imposes digital lock for minors to avoid addiction News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile imposes digital lock for minors in China to avoid game addiction. But don't worry this is not for India.

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most popular online game across the globe. The game has witnessed a huge success back in 2018. The game crossed 20 million daily active users in just six months after the launch. However, PUBG was also being in the new headline because of all wrong reasons. Now the developers are imposing a digital lock which will restrict users under 13 years to get access to the game in China. For playing the game players need to ask their guardians to open the game.

"Tencent is continuing to double down on how it restricts younger players from accessing some of its games in China, this time with a digital lock system that will lock out players under the age of 13," according to report from gamesindustrybiz.com.

Tencent games are the company behind the development of the game. The company has taken this step to support the Chinese government to fight against the addiction of the game in youth.

Developers are using technologies like facial recognition and player ID checks to make sure the age of the players are meeting the criteria and not below 13 years. Basically, the Chinese government is concerned about myopia in children and don't want to take any risk with them.

Tencent keeps on working to make the game more healthy for minors. Back in 2017, the developers have also restricted the minors to get access to most of its games to just one hour in the entire day.

In India, a fitness trainer in Jammu was found harming himself and ended up in the hospital due to the addition of the game. This is not it, an18 years took the decision to end his life when his family refused to buy him a premium smartphone so that he can play PUBG on it.

Let's see what restriction PUBG Mobile is going to put in India to make it more secure for minors.

