PUBG Mobile Partners With Microsoft Azure Cloud Services; Comeback In India Likely

PUBG ban has been the talk of the town for months now. While there's still a lot happening behind the scenes about a comeback, PUBG is working diligently to win back users in India. Recently, PUBG Mobile parent company Krafton announced a global partnership with Microsoft for enhanced security and safety of user data.

PUBG Mobile, Microsoft Partner

Krafton, a South Korean conglomerate will now be working with Microsoft Azure for all PUBG PC, Mobile, and Console platforms. The press release by the company notes that the collaboration aims to ensure the privacy rights are "respected in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations."

Looking back, privacy and security were the two prominent reasons behind banning PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in India. Despite claiming that privacy and user data security were the top priority for the company, there was still no hope for the popular battle royale game to make a comeback in the country.

Will PUBG Mobile Return In India?

The PUBG Mobile ban journey in India has been going up and down. Soon after the ban, there were several reports that the company is in talks with Reliance Jio to make a comeback. While there was no significant development there, PUBG soon shifted talks with Airtel. This too went in vain.

Last month, Tencent Cloud posted on its official Facebook handle that it would be ending access for users in India to comply with the ban. The Facebook post came as a huge blow for eager and hopeful gamers in the country. The post explained that all the rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India would be handed over to PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Krafton.

The latest update regarding the PUBG ban has been quite interesting. Apparently, PUBG Corp is in talks to restore the cloud service providers for Indian users with enhanced privacy and security. Soon after, we hear the official confirmation that PUBG has partnered with Microsoft Azure cloud service that aims to provide better security for user data.

For now, it's still in the early stage to be certain about a comeback. However, if PUBG promises to ensure the security and privacy of users, the ban could be lifted as it complies with the Indian government's rules. Till then, we can keep our fingers crossed!

