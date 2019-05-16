PUBG Mobile receives 0.12.5 update with Royale Pass Season 7 and more News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile receive Season 7 update starting today with new Royale Pass Season 7, New Weapons and lot more. All you need to know.

PUBG Mobile has finally received the latest update of new Season 7 and the update comes with a version number of 0.12.5. Just like all the PUBG updates this time also the developers have included a lot of new changes in the game. The new season comes with Royale Pass 7, new EZ Mission License new weapons, skins and more. Here is the list of new features which you don't want to miss.

What's New:

1. New Royale Pass Season is here with the new EZ Mission License, character beard, and parachute/flight trails.

2. New Weapon: Skorpion, a machine pistol that fires 9mm rounds. Drops in all maps.

3. Added dedicated servers for players in the Middle East.

Other Improvements:

1. The Subscription feature has been tuned.

2. Added category tabs to the Shop.

3. Adjusted audio to reduce interruptions.

The new update has already started rolling out for Android and iOS devices from today. The update will be around 250MB, but that is not it, you need to download the full update from the Play Store or App Store.

Do note that the Royal Pass is already locked and you can't open and collect your awards. So this is the best time to sharpen your skills in the gameplay without bothering about the rank and position.

Moreover, don't get disappointed when you see that your ranks have been dropped. Just like every update this time also you will be demoted to lower rank and you have to start again to achieve your position.

