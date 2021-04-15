ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 15, 2021

    By
    |

    PUBG Mobile is a rage among mobile gaming enthusiasts as the game provides many items to attract more players. These game items include skins, outfits and more. However, these items do not affect the gameplay. If you are interested in buying these items, then you need to spend UC, which is money in the game.

    PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 15, 2021

     

    The redeem codes are 12-digit alpha-numeric codes. These redeem codes let players with a great opportunity to get exclusive skins and other free in-game items. Players of PUBG Mobile who cannot afford UC to get in-game items look for effective alternative options to obtain diamonds. Do keep in mind that these redeem codes for PUBG Mobile will be available only for a limited time period as mentioned below and will expire after the time period.

    PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 15, 2021

    Check out the PUBG Mobile redeem codes for April 15, 2021 with their validity.

    Redeem CodeRewardsPeriod
    HAPPYRAMADANJester Hero Set, Jester Hero Headgear1d
    RAMADANMUBARAKDuelist Set 1d
    RAMADANKAREEMCombat Driver Set 1d
    HEALTHJester Hero Set, Jester Hero Headgear1d
    HAPPINESSUnderground Crew Set 1d
    PEACEPiglet Set 1d
    PUBGMOBILELOVEULocking in Los Leones3d
    LOSTFREQPUBGMLost Frequencies - Rise60d
    MRKHANPUBGMBunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set3d
    2018032133 AG
    R3HABPUBGMR3HAB Stars - Align60d
    DRPIKACHUPUBGMBunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set3d
    QADEERPUBGMBunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set3d
    SOLOKINGPUBGMBunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set3d
    KALFANPUBGMBunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set3d
    DUCKYPUBGMBunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set3d
    BUNNY GACHABowknot Parachute, 1 Lucky Coin3d
    HAPPYEASTERRugged (Beige) - Kar98K3d
    PUBGM LOVES UBowknot Parachute, 1 Lucky Coin3d
    PUBGM98KRugged (Beige) - Kar98K3d
    PUBGM GROZAThe Skulls - Groza3d

    How To Use PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes

    There are a few steps to use the PUBG Mobile redeem codes. Here, we have detailed these steps.

    Step 1: Firstly, open PUBG Mobile and go to the event section.

    Step 2: You will have to choose "Lucky Bunny Gashapon".

     

    Step 3: Now, hit the redeem button. You will get a dialog box, wherein you need to confirm the details you have keyed in.

    Step 4: After verifying the details, you have to click on OK to confirm the same.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: pubg news apps games
    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 14:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X