PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 15, 2021

PUBG Mobile is a rage among mobile gaming enthusiasts as the game provides many items to attract more players. These game items include skins, outfits and more. However, these items do not affect the gameplay. If you are interested in buying these items, then you need to spend UC, which is money in the game.

The redeem codes are 12-digit alpha-numeric codes. These redeem codes let players with a great opportunity to get exclusive skins and other free in-game items. Players of PUBG Mobile who cannot afford UC to get in-game items look for effective alternative options to obtain diamonds. Do keep in mind that these redeem codes for PUBG Mobile will be available only for a limited time period as mentioned below and will expire after the time period.

Redeem Code Rewards Period HAPPYRAMADAN Jester Hero Set, Jester Hero Headgear 1d RAMADANMUBARAK Duelist Set 1d RAMADANKAREEM Combat Driver Set 1d HEALTH Jester Hero Set, Jester Hero Headgear 1d HAPPINESS Underground Crew Set 1d PEACE Piglet Set 1d PUBGMOBILELOVEU Locking in Los Leones 3d LOSTFREQPUBGM Lost Frequencies - Rise 60d MRKHANPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d 20180321 33 AG R3HABPUBGM R3HAB Stars - Align 60d DRPIKACHUPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d QADEERPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d SOLOKINGPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d KALFANPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d DUCKYPUBGM Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set 3d BUNNY GACHA Bowknot Parachute, 1 Lucky Coin 3d HAPPYEASTER Rugged (Beige) - Kar98K 3d PUBGM LOVES U Bowknot Parachute, 1 Lucky Coin 3d PUBGM98K Rugged (Beige) - Kar98K 3d PUBGM GROZA The Skulls - Groza 3d

How To Use PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes

There are a few steps to use the PUBG Mobile redeem codes. Here, we have detailed these steps.

Step 1: Firstly, open PUBG Mobile and go to the event section.

Step 2: You will have to choose "Lucky Bunny Gashapon".

Step 3: Now, hit the redeem button. You will get a dialog box, wherein you need to confirm the details you have keyed in.

Step 4: After verifying the details, you have to click on OK to confirm the same.

