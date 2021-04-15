Just In
PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 15, 2021
PUBG Mobile is a rage among mobile gaming enthusiasts as the game provides many items to attract more players. These game items include skins, outfits and more. However, these items do not affect the gameplay. If you are interested in buying these items, then you need to spend UC, which is money in the game.
The redeem codes are 12-digit alpha-numeric codes. These redeem codes let players with a great opportunity to get exclusive skins and other free in-game items. Players of PUBG Mobile who cannot afford UC to get in-game items look for effective alternative options to obtain diamonds. Do keep in mind that these redeem codes for PUBG Mobile will be available only for a limited time period as mentioned below and will expire after the time period.
PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 15, 2021
Check out the PUBG Mobile redeem codes for April 15, 2021 with their validity.
|Redeem Code
|Rewards
|Period
|HAPPYRAMADAN
|Jester Hero Set, Jester Hero Headgear
|1d
|RAMADANMUBARAK
|Duelist Set
|1d
|RAMADANKAREEM
|Combat Driver Set
|1d
|HEALTH
|Jester Hero Set, Jester Hero Headgear
|1d
|HAPPINESS
|Underground Crew Set
|1d
|PEACE
|Piglet Set
|1d
|PUBGMOBILELOVEU
|Locking in Los Leones
|3d
|LOSTFREQPUBGM
|Lost Frequencies - Rise
|60d
|MRKHANPUBGM
|Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set
|3d
|20180321
|33 AG
|R3HABPUBGM
|R3HAB Stars - Align
|60d
|DRPIKACHUPUBGM
|Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set
|3d
|QADEERPUBGM
|Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set
|3d
|SOLOKINGPUBGM
|Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set
|3d
|KALFANPUBGM
|Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set
|3d
|DUCKYPUBGM
|Bunny Dance, 200 BP, Casual Stroll Set
|3d
|BUNNY GACHA
|Bowknot Parachute, 1 Lucky Coin
|3d
|HAPPYEASTER
|Rugged (Beige) - Kar98K
|3d
|PUBGM LOVES U
|Bowknot Parachute, 1 Lucky Coin
|3d
|PUBGM98K
|Rugged (Beige) - Kar98K
|3d
|PUBGM GROZA
|The Skulls - Groza
|3d
How To Use PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes
There are a few steps to use the PUBG Mobile redeem codes. Here, we have detailed these steps.
Step 1: Firstly, open PUBG Mobile and go to the event section.
Step 2: You will have to choose "Lucky Bunny Gashapon".
Step 3: Now, hit the redeem button. You will get a dialog box, wherein you need to confirm the details you have keyed in.
Step 4: After verifying the details, you have to click on OK to confirm the same.
