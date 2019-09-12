PUBG Mobile Releases New Firmware Update With Royale Pass Season 9 News oi-Karan Sharma

Tencent Games, the company behind PUBG Mobile, has officially released the latest 0.14.5 update which brings a lot of changes to the gameplay. Besides, the update also brings new Royale Pass Season 9 along with warrior theme, weapon skins, costumes, and more. Here are the details:

The PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update size is around 122MB and has started rolling out on both iOS and Android platforms. The update comes with revamped missions and ranking pages along with changes to the Royale Pass.

The update has added a timer which will show the countdown to the new season of PUBG Mobile. You can also ask your friends for a pass until 7 days before the season starts. Player will also get a customized sharing page if they upgrade the Royale Pass.

Besides, the developers have also added weekly mission crate reminders to the players. Now you can also see the achievement chain progress, but won't be able to see expired vehicles in the lobby. The player will be allowed to dismantle the Emotes during the gameplay.

"A new PUBG MOBILE update will be available starting on 12 SEP 2019 in the afternoon, UTC +8. This update requires 0.2 GB of space. Players on different versions cannot invite one another, so update as soon as possible. Embrace your warrior spirit!," reads PUBG Mobile Twitter post.

You can install it by simply by heading to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and search for the game and click on the update option. Once the update is installed, you're all set to play the game. Do note that the Royale Pass is still locked and it might take a day or two to get unlocked.

