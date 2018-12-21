PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map is finally here: All you need to know

The fourth map for PUBG Mobile is finally up for play! Yes, we are talking about the most awaited Vikendi snow map. So if you haven't updated the map yet then do it now and grab an all-new experience of this new map. The new map was made available to both the iOS and Android smartphone users via 0.10.0 update on Thursday. However, the map wasn't available for the gameplay on the same day it took two more days to made the map live.

The new update is about 1.6GB in size and the PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map is about 134MB. You can download the map in the game and start playing it. The new 6x6 kilometre map which is bigger than the Sanhok map but smaller than Erangel and Miramar maps.

In this new snow map, you will be able to throw snowballs on your opponents at the beginning of the gameplay. The map includes new snowmobile via which you can travel from one spot to another, also you can skip the blue ray with help of snowmobile.

PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map: What's new

Vikendi, a 6km x 6km snow map

New weather added: Snow

Vikendi-exclusive vehicle: Snowmobile

Snowball Fight added to Vikendi's Spawn Island

Added Lucky Treasure, a feature that gives players a chance to get an upgradable weapon to finish Glacier - M416 when they finish daily missions.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.0: What's New

Players now can collect all daily mission awards at once.

New commands added to Quick Chat.

Added Firearms Finish Upgrade System, where players can use materials at the Lab to upgrade certain weapon finishes to get additional kill effects, unique kill broadcasts, and death crate appearances.

Added cross-server matchmaking. After enabling, players have a chance to be matched to players of the same tier on other servers.

Players that repeatedly exiting matches right after starting will now be banned from finding matches for a period of time.

Added tags to items with quality, categories and background information.

Players now do not need to select a second language for matchmaking and chat.