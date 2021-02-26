PUBG: New State Play Store Link, Pre-Registration, Release Date News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

PUBG: New State was recently announced and is already up for pre-registration on App Store and Google Play Store. Developed by PUBG Studio, the trailer of this game is out and a dedicated website for the same is also live. The trailer shows a glimpse of the gameplay, graphics and new mechanics incorporated in the game.

PUBG: New State gameplay is based in the year 2051 and shows new weapons, vehicles, map, and much more. It is published by Krafton, a video game holding company in South Korea. Having said that, here we have listed the app link of the PUBG: New State game, link to pre-register and other details.

PUBG: New State Pre-Registration Link

Going by the information on the official website, PUBG: New State is available for pre-registration on Google Play Store. As of now, there is no option for Indian users to pre-register for this game. When it comes to the iOS platform, PUBG: New State will be available for pre-order via the App Store soon but a specific time frame is yet to be revealed.

As per the official website of the game, a permanent limited vehicle skin will be awarded for early bird gamers who pre-register the game. Apart from the Google Play listing of PUBG: New State and the trailer, there is no word regarding when we can expect this game.

The game is compatible with any Android smartphone running Android 6.0 or above with at least 2.5GB RAM. Also, a good processor is essential for the graphics requirement of PUBG: New State.

Watch the trailer of PUBG: New State below.

When Will PUBG: New State Release?

As mentioned above, PUBG: New State is yet to share the release date of the game. Recent reports and leaks suggest that the game might be launched next week but an official confirmation is awaited. Notably, the release of this game comes months after PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020 due to the involvement of Tencent with the game.

