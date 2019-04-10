PUBG offers free anniversary gifts to Xbox players: How to redeem News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG offers 2nd-anniversary gifts to the Xbox player. All you need to know about the free gifts and the new update.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds widely known as PUBG is now celebrating the game's anniversary on consoles. The PUBG Corps has released the update #6 today along which adds new items and two new vehicles to the gameplay. The update also brings free gifts to all the players to celebrate the anniversary on Xbox. So if you are a PUBG Xbox player then update the game and enjoy the new addition to the game.

The update comes with a baseball cap which can be redeemed before May 7. All you need to do is to log in during the event period which will give you this reward. PUBG Corps has also apologised for the confusion about the end-date of the Survivor Pass: Vikendi, and order to compensate that they have also reopened the Survivor Pass till 2:00 PDT on April 16. Moreover, the Survival Title System Season is also extended until May 14.

The new update comes with two new vehicles to Vikendi maps. Back in January, the game developers have teased a Snowbike and now it is finally coming to the game. This vehicle will basically replace the existing motorbikes in the map.

The second one is a 4x4 vehicle called Zima, this is particularly replacing the UAZs. According to the report, the control of the vehicle is a little tough and slow too.

The game developers have also included the Flare Gun to all the maps, but only three guns will be available per game. The update also fixes bugs which you can get it here.