PUBG PC receive update 27 with Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, MP5K and more

Player Unknown's Battleground widely known as PUBG has received its latest update number 27 and now it's live for PC server. The new update comes with a lot of addition into the game. The new update comes with proper loot balance to the Erangel map, which is expected by many players. Along with that the update also brings new weapons and Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card with the new season.

The update number 27 brings a new weapon MP5K exclusively to Vikendi map. This is a sub-machine gun which uses 9mm ammunition. Basically, this gun will replace the Vector in Vikendi map. The firing of MP5K is similar to the Vector, it has a higher damage per bullet but lower firing rate and DPS. It comes with higher magazine capacity compared to Vector. It has 30 rounds bullets and with an extended magazine to gears up to 40 rounds.

"Wild Card works in much the same way as our previous Survivor Passes, with the main pass allowing everyone to earn rewards for free. Players who want access to more rewards, including several great new cosmetic pieces, can purchase the Premium Survivor Pass for $9.99. Doing so immediately earns you the Floral Bomber Jacket item and gives you access to some additional rewards for completing premium missions," reads the PUBG newsroom.

The PUB Corps has added a new series of challenge missions that revolve around players skills with certain weapons. Completing these missions will unlock a special skin for that weapon. So make sure to complete these if you're looking for a stylish new way to show off your Tommy Gun, Beryl M762, S686, UMP45, or M16A4 skills!