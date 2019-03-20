PUBG Mobile update brings Royale Pass 6, Autorickshaw and more News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update brings Season 6, Autorickshaw, new weapons, fix and lot more. All you need to know about the new update.

Tencent games developers behind the famous online battleground game PUBG has released the latest 0.11.5 update of PUBG Mobile. According to the notice released by the developers, the game was not taken down for the servers before the update. The new update brings new Season 6, Royale Pass, weapons, vehicles and more. However, do note that the RP is still locked and it will be unlocked soon.

This new update brings Dynamic weather changes to Erangel and Miramar maps. It has also added a G36C rifle for Vikendi map which uses 5.56mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks. It will replace SCAR-L in Vikendi.

Sanhok has received the most anticipated vehicle Tukshai, a three-wheeled bus which will replace the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus. Basically, all the slow vehicles are replaced by autorickshaw.

Now players will be able to view RP rankings of the entire region and your friends directly from the Royale Pass page. While purchasing an Elite Pass Plus will provide you with additional rewards apart from instantly gaining 25 ranks. Moreover, weekly challenges will bring more points. Point rewards can now be collected with just one tap.

On the occasion of its first anniversary, PUBG Mobile is throwing a birthday party on Spawn Island. Players will be able to collect Light fireworks and crates during matches which can be open after the match to get anniversary rewards. Player will also find randomly spawned birthday cakes in matches for a surprise.

Survive Till Dawn:

- Zombies will now enter a weakened state from time to time during the match. Please see in-game announcements for more information.

- Fixed some areas on the map where zombies could not enter.

- Damage outside of safe zone at night has been increased.

- Some resource drops have been tuned.

- Some zombie skills have been tuned.

- Vehicle fuel levels have been tuned.

General:

- Quick chat message "I got supplies" is now pre-selected.

- Outfit preview will send a warning when a piece being previewed is hidden by a currently equipped piece.

- When previewing outfits from a new crate, the preview from the previous crate will now be removed.

- Added tapping feedback to buttons of the main menu.

- The animation skipping feature (when purchasing 10 crates) has been tuned.

Source