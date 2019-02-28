PUBG receives 'Horizon: Zero Dawn' outfits and skin: How to get it News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG PS4 is getting new Horizon: Zero Dawn themed outfits and skins. Here's how you can earn them in the game.

Tencent Games made the most popular game of 2018 the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) available for consoles like PS4 and Xbox One back in December last year. Now, the developers are bringing new cosmetics into the game. If you remember Horizon: Zero Dawn was released two years back in early 2017. To mark this special occasion, Guerilla Games and PUBG Corps are joining hands.

With this partnership PUBG Corps will bring new Horizon: Zero Dawn themed outfits and weapon skins to the game, but do note that only PS4 players are going to get this chance to earn any buy the new cosmetics between March 5 to April 5. So all the PS4 PUBG players have a 30 days window to grab the new outfit and skins.

In order to earn these outfits and skins, you need to log in the game every day during that particular period, this will allow you to claim Eclipse top. If you manage to finish ten games during that period then you will receive the Eclipse mask.

In order to earn the Horizon: Zero Dawn version of the PUBG frying pan, you need to kill at least ten opponents with a crossbow which is going to be very difficult for the players. You can grab the Kar98k rifle Horizon: Zero Dawn skin by spending 8,000 BP which is not a big deal for a player because BP's are very easy to earn in the game. Just in case if you don't know BP is the in-game currency which helps you to buy and upgrade weapons.

Let's see when PUBG gamers and mobile gamers will receive this new themed outfit. Currently, it's unclear whether the developers are even planning to bring it to PC and mobile or not.