    Tera to have PUBG themed costumes, supply drops and more in March

    Tera will introduce PUBG themed costumes, supply drops and more for one month starting from March 5. All you need to know.

    Tera has been kicking off dozens of events over the past five years. But during its latest event MMORPG, it has promised to bring something special, as it is crossing over the world of the battle royal games. To be very specific it is jumping into the most popular game of 2018 the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

    Tera to have PUBG themed costumes, supply drops and more in March

     

    En Masse Entertainment announced that this time it will crossover PUBG, which is set to last for a month of March. The player at level 60 or above will get a notice that new BAMs (Bad Ass Monsters), soldiers, and guardians in the PUBG style will be wandering around the Northern Arun.

    Moreover, it will also include PUBG objects like decorative jeeps and plane which players can use. To help the players with aid, the game will also get a supply drop which contains helpful items and consumables. It will also contain items like PUBG-themed costumes.

    The PUBG event will only run for two hours every day during the month in Northern Arun. The time frame is very less to collect all the loot which is set to offer. According to Shack News report, "If the event isn't running, there are still PUBG things to see in the world. Highwatch will be decked out like PUBG, with planes and trucks scattered throughout the city."

     

    You must be imagining how this odd collaboration is happening. So just to let you know, PUBG publisher Bluehole Studio has also worked to develop and release the Tera in South Korea. So on that grounds, Bluehole is helping En Masse Entertainment for this crossover.

    The TERA x PUBG event is all set to run from March 5 until April 5, with anyone logging in for an hour on any given day able to pick up keys or crates filled with rewards.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
