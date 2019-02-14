PUBG Mobile Valentine's Day special brings new costumes and skins

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, PUBG Mobile has got some interesting gifts for all the PUBG lovers. The battle royale game has introduced a new costume to complement the day of love, but it's for a limited period. This kit comes with the various item in colors combination of red, pink and white.

The costumes include the Killer Angel Set which comes with red leather outfit along with a white top and wings. The Smiley Heart Suit comes with a giant which you can wear on the top. The Deadly Sweetheart Headband features two heart-shaped antennas on it. The Valentine Kit also comes with two new pink-coloured gun skins which are called Frilly SKS and Deadly Sweetheart QBU.

There’s no room for love on the battlegrounds. pic.twitter.com/HSxskdqZLc — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 10, 2019

PUBG Mobile has also announced the new costume kit on their official Twitter handle and posted a video with a caption saying, " There is no room for love on the battlegrounds". The video showcased a couple wearing the new costume with the special gun skins. The video shows that the couple approaches an airdrop and attached by a sniper, they killed the sniper and quickly dropped a smoke grenade and started wiping out the player who was heading towards the drop.

In addition to this, the developers have also promised to roll out the most-awaited Zombie mode by the end of February. On PUBG Mobile Tweeter page the company has posted a teaser showing the arrival of the new mode with 0.11.0 update. Current the game is in beta mode, if you are not willing to wait for the stable version then you can click here and download the beta version of the game and have a taste of Zombie Mode before the official roll out.