Valentine's Day Special: PUBG Mobile couple gets married

PUBG Mobile has been in the news for all wrong reason for quite a while but this time the popular game is in the headlines for good reason. There is a new incident which established that this game is just meant to be played, and people can get some positive sides from this game also. PUBG Mobile has acted as the Cupid for two PUBG players who meet on the game and fall in love with each other and also get married.

A guy name Nourhab-al-Hashish use to play PUBG Mobile with his squad and with other players. One day in his normal match, he met his future partner. The friendship blossomed through a number of games and later on, they decided to get engaged. Nourhan announced on Twitter that he is getting engaged to his partner after they meet on the battlefield of PUBG.

"Started from PUBG, now we are here," Nourhan posted in his recent tweets. The new couple took to Twitter to announce their engagement on Twitter via photos. But there is still no information about the story of the couple.

The news has already gone viral on Twitter, and over 13,600 people liked the tweet. So if you are single this valentine's then don't worry you never know while air dropping in the battlefield you can also get your chicken dinner partner.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile teased new poster indicating the arrival of Zombie mode by the end of February. The new update will bring in the collaboration of Tencent with Capcom, and players will have to fight against waves of Zombies and the main boss known as Tyrant. Let's see when developers will finally bring a stable update.

