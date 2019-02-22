PUBG Mobile join hands with Paytm: Here's how to get a discount on UC cash News oi-Karan Sharma Now pay via Paytm for your Unknown cash purchase in PUBG Mobile and avail exciting discounts. Here's how you can activate your Paytm payment.

PUBG Mobile already become so popular now it doesn't need any introduction. The Popular online smartphone game has just received a new update which brings a lot of changes in the game. The new 0.11.0 update comes with the most-awaited Zombies Mode. Now Tencent Games has joined hands with Paytm to offer UC cash at a discounted price through the Paytm transaction.

Just to recall, PUBG Mobile is a free game for Android and iOS smartphone users. However, to get some advantage over other players you need to buy some in-game cosmetic like costumes or weapons. All this cosmetic can be bought via UC (Unknown Cash) which is the in-game currency. But you can also purchase the UC with real-life cash and payment for buying the UC can be made through Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Recently, Tencent games have also added Paytm to the payment method for PUBG Mobile. It has been confirmed that the players can purchase PUBG Mobile UC with exciting discounts via Paytm app. To avail the discount on your UC purchase, head to https://www.midasbuy.com and select PUBG Mobile then enter your credentials. It can be the Facebook ID or your Player ID with a password. Once you did that you can see your nickname on the display. Now you have to choose Paytm as your preferred option for in-game purchase. With this, you are all set to purchase the UC via Paytm with some discounts.

Recently, the company has taken the servers off before the rollout of important update of the game. As per the pop-up, the new update will bring "Survive Till Dawn" time-limited event mode. In this mode, the developers are including zombies and other bosses from the Resident Evil 2 franchise.

Apart from zombies, the new update also adds new weather effects including moonlight to the Vikendi map. This update will also bring player Spaces, a separate screen where all the player information and connections will be displayed.