PUBG is back in news headlines after the new map was leaked ahead of the official rollout. The map was expected to launch with the PUBG PS4 which was scheduled to launch next month.

    PUBG is back in news headlines after the new map was leaked ahead of the official rollout. The map is known as PUBG Vikendi map and it comes with snow as we know the winter is already here, so PUBG developers have also decided to release a new map for winters. The map was expected to launch with the PUBG PS4 which was scheduled to launch next month.

     

    Most of us know what is PUBG, but still, if you don't then let us tell you that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer game where players and squad battle against each other. This game has earned immense popularity in one year. Its PUBG Mobile app is one of the most downloaded games in the world.

    Last week the mobile version of the game received a new update which brings rain and show to the Sanhok map. The new report states that the PUBG Vikendi map was datamined and recreated by the YouTuber Allthenewsisgoodnews. The video shows the entire new snow map.

    PUBG Vikendi map leaked ahead of official launch: The new snow map

    The PUBG PS4 PS Store description also refers to the Vikendi event pass which somehow backs the possibility of releasing PUBG Vikendi map and the Vikendi snow map at the same time. If this turns to be true the PUBG Vikendi snow map and PS4 will release on December 7, 2018.

    PUBG PS4 bundles and price

    Disc Edition Base Game for Rs. 1,999
    Looter's Digital Edition Base Game for Rs. 2,750
    Survivor's Digital Edition Base Game
    Vikendi Event Pass, 2,300 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 2,750
    Champion's Digital Edition
    Base Game, Vikendi Event Pass, 6,000 G-Coin Pack, 20,000 BP for Rs. 3,999

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
