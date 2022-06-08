Qualcomm Snapdragon ConQuest BGMI Open Registration Debuts On June 9 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Qualcomm has announced a new BGMI tournament - Snapdragon ConQuest Mobile Open. This new tournament is open to all sports aficionados. Players can compete in several qualifier rounds in this tournament and the top 112 teams will join 32 invited professional teams in the final stages.

Qualcomm Snapdragon ConQuest BGMI Open

While the pre-heat for the Snapdragon Conquest BGMI debuted on May 30, 2022, the registrations for the same will open on June 9. The tournament is all set to last until early October this year and the live broadcasts of the matches will begin in July. The latest edition of the tournament will be broadcast live on YouTube via the official channel of Qualcomm Snapdragon ConQuest in English and Hindi. Also, a video of the trailer has been embedded below.

The teams that are competing in the Snapdragon ConQuest Mobile Open will get a chance to to win the major prize pool of Rs. 50,00,000. The winners of the Snapdragon ConQuest BGMI Open will have to compete in the Snapdragon Pro Series finals that will be hosted by ESL Gaming and Qualcomm Technologies in Hyderabad.

Snapdragon ConQuest BGMI Open Registration

The BGMI players in India can register and compete in the qualifier stages of Snapdragon ConQuest BGMI Open to compete against the 32 invited professional teams in the latter stages. Interested teams can register for the competition through https://snapdragonconquest.com from June 9, 2022. For now, the 'Register Now' option is disabled and it says 'Coming Soon'. The option will be enabled starting from 12 AM on June 9.

Notably, the BGMI esports landscape has gained immense popularity and the quality of talent has also improved largely. Tournaments from Krafton, including BGMI Pro Series and BMOC have helped gaming and sports enthusiasts showcase their talent and the elite tournament will highlight the same and bring it to the spotlight.

To engage with the emerging sports talent in the country, the initiative - Snapdragon ConQuest tournament was launched in November 2022. Last year, it brought the Snapdragon ConQuest Free Fire tournament for the players of the game. The Snapdragon ConQuest tournament will help talent show their skills against both their grassroots-level teams and professional teams as well.

