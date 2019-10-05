Red Dead Redemption 2 Finally Coming To PC With Attractive Launch Offers News oi-Vivek

A game that took the gaming industry by storm is finally coming to PC. Yes, we are talking about Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, which was originally launched in 2018 and is finally landing on PCs this November.

As of now, Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The company has also confirmed that RDR2 is coming to Google Stadia, a cloud-based gaming platform from Google.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Release Date

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be made available for PC on November 9th. The game is currently available for pre-order using the Rockstar Launcher. As an introductory offer, the company is also including a special bonus for the early adapters. One pre-order the same from October 22nd. The game will also go on sale on Steam from December 2019.

The pre-orders will also receive a complimentary upgrade to premium edition free of cost. Besides, the special edition and the ultimate edition will be available at a $20 discount price in the pre-order period.

Pre-order Red Dead Redemption 2 Here

New Story Mode

The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 will have a new story mode compared to the console version with additional graphics enhancements. Users will be able to access missions like bounty hunting, gang hideouts, and new weapons.

Additional Add-Ons Included For The Pre-Order

Outlaw Survival Kit for Story Mode

War Horse for Story Mode

Treasure Map for Story Mode

Cash Bonus for Story Mode

50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

Besides, users will also be entitled to download two Rockstar games for free from the following list.

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Bully: Scholarship Edition

L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition

