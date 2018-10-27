Red Dead Redemption 2 PC gaming requirement: Minimum and Recommended

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the latest and the greatest open world game from Rockstar games with an incredible amount of details and a new way of storytelling set in America (1899). According to the initial impression, this is the most graphics rich (apparently better than the GTA V) game available for Play Station 4 and Xbox One. The game has been officially launched on Play Station and Xbox on the 26th of October.

As of now, there is no official news from Rockstar games regarding the launch of the PC version of the game. However, just like the GTA V, the Red Dead Redemption 2 will take at least a year to launch the PC version of the same.

As the Red Dead Redemption 2 is the most graphics intensive game from the makers of Grand Theft Auto, here is the recommended specs-sheet to run the Red Dead Redemption 2 on a PC with high-frame-rate (1080p @ 60fps). This recommended specs-sheet for the Red Dead Redemption 2 is based on the recommended specs sheet for the GTA V.

Red Dead Redemption 2 software requirement

Red Dead Redemption 2 will run on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10 OS with DirectX 10, DirectX 10.1, DirectX 11, and DirectX 12 compatibility.

Red Dead Redemption 2 minimum hardware

Intel Core 2 Q6600 @ 2.40GHz, AMD Phenom 9850 @ 2.5GHz or an upgraded CPU with at least 4 GB of RAM. NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB, AMD HD 4870 1GB, or the latest GPU with at least 1 GB of video memory.

Hard disc or SSD with at least 100 GB of free storage space. Expected to work with both hard disk and solid state drive.

Red Dead Redemption 2 recommended hardware

Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz, AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz or an upgraded CPU with 8 GB of RAM. NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB, AMD HD 7870 2GB, or the latest GPU with at least 2 GB of video memory.

Hard disc or SSD with at least 100 GB of free storage space. Expected to work with both hard disk and solid state drive.

If you have the Nvidia RTX 2080 or the 2080 Ti GPU, then you will be able to play the Red Dead Redemption 2 in 4K resolution.