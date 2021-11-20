Rockstar Games Issues Apology For Half Baked GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Launch: Fix Is Incoming News oi-Vivek

Rockstar Games, the studio behind the famous video game franchise GTA has officially released a press note regarding the launch of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition with technical issues. According to the studio, the company sincerely apologized to people who have been facing issues while playing the recently launched remastered trilogy.

The studio makes a point that the iconic trilogy update did not meet their standard of quality or the standard that their fans expect. However, an update is underway (Title Update), which should fix most of the issues found on all three titles. With future patches, the company plans on resolving all the technical issues to reach the level of quality that they deserve.

As of now, there is no timeframe on when the update will drop. However, given the official statement, the software patch should land in the next few weeks. The company further explains that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was created to allow players to play the classic titles on modern gaming platforms for years to come.

However, just days ahead of the official launch, Rockstar Games took the classic GTA: III, GTA: VC, and GTA: IV off of the shelves. The company has now confirmed that it will reinstate these games on the Rockstar Stores soon, which should allow users to enjoy the original versions of these games.

Free Games For Everyone

Those who bought on the GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition through June 30, 2022, will get free classic versions of these games free of cost. Given the timeline, you can still buy these games to get their classic versions at no additional cost. However, they will be available directly on the Rockstars Store, hence, you will only be able to play them on the PC platform.

Rockstar Games Wants You To Be Respectful

Rockstar Games and their game designers/developers have been receiving a lot of heat on social media due to the half-baked launch of the GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Rockstar Games acknowledges the same and requests community members to "maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work through these issues."

Lets Wait And Watch

As of now, those who have bought the GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition can only wait and watch. From what the company is saying, the upcoming patch should resolve most of the issues. If not, the company will release additional updates in the coming days to make these games stable.

GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Price In India

As of now, the GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is available in India for Rs. 4,994.99 for PC, Rs, 3,999 for PS5, PS4, and Rs. 4,994.99 for Nintendo Switch. This is one of the few games that cost more on PC when compared to the console platforms like Playstation and Xbox, which is a bummer.

Given the current update, the prices for these games might not go down anytime soon. Hence, if you are planning on buying the buddle, we don't see any major price cuts in the next few months, at least until the launch of GTA: VI.

