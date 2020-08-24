RTX 3090 To Require 850W Of Power; A Power Hungry GPU? News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA is very likely to launch the new RTX 3000 series of GPUs based on Ampere architecture on September 1. It is speculated that the RTX 3090 will be the most powerful GPU from the brand and we now have some more details on its development.

If you are planning to upgrade your already existing gaming PC with the new RTX 3090, then you might have to re-evaluate your decision. According to the latest leak, the RTX 3090 will be a power-hungry GPU with a rated power requirement of 850W.

Considering the power requirements of other PC components like CPU and other parts, a PC build with the RTX 3090 GPU should have at least a 1200W PSU, else one might face performance bottleneck due to the power supply limitation.

The RTX 3090 will also incorporate a new 12-pin power adapter and we are expected to see some new PSUs in the market that supports the RTX 3090. In comparison, the most powerful consumer GPU from NVIDIA -- the RTX 2080 Ti requires 650W of power and we believe that the increase in the power requirement should reflect in some serious performance boost.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Specifications

It is believed that the RTX 3090 will offer up to 24GB of GDDR6X video memory with up to 21Mbps data transfer rate. Considering the amount of video memory it packs, we could expect some great performance, especially in the real-time ray-tracing department.

Leaks suggest that the RTX 3090 is expected to cost $1399 in the western market and it is expected to be priced over Rs. 100,000 in India. This means the RTX 3090 might attract a lot of studios and developers rather than end-users due to the humongous amount of VRAM it packs.

In addition to the RTX 3090, NVIDIA is also expected to launch the RTX 3080, 3070, and the RTX 3060 with a starting price of around $399.

