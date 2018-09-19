Sony announced PlayStation Classic mini with 20-pre-loaded games and more

Sony introduced its first every PlayStation 25 years back, and after such a long time period, the company has introduced its PlayStation Classic. This is a miniature version of the actual PlayStation Classic. The new gaming console comes with 20 classic titles pre-loaded games which include Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, R4 Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.

"The mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation, and it emulates the original's look and feels by featuring the same controllers and similar packaging," said the company.

The gaming console comes with an HDMI cable which will connect the device to your TV. The PlayStation Classic packs two controllers for local multiplayer. All of the pre-loaded games will be playable in their original format. According to the company, the PlayStation was the first home console video game to ship 100 million units across the globe.

The PlayStation Classic will be first available for the US market. The mini gaming console comes with a price tag of $99.99 (Rs 7,250 approx) and €99.99 (Rs 8,470 approx) in Europe. The units will go on sale on 3rd December 2018. There is no information on when the company will launch the device for the Indian consumers.

However, the Indian consumer is more excited about the PS5 instead of PlayStation Classic. Recently it has been reported that the company is planning to launch the PS5 and it may be codenamed as Erebus. The codename is discovered by eagle-eyed users on popular gaming forum ResetEra in the latest release of Unreal Engine 4.

It's not a surprise that Sony is working on a new console, and if the recent leaks turn out to be true then we can soon see the released games hitting the new console too. Let's see what we are going to get from Sony in the upcoming months.