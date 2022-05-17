Sony PlayStation Plus: Tiers, Price, Benefits And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Sony just announced the launch date and other details of the revamped PlayStation Plus service. The service will be launched in India on June 23 and it will be available in three tiers, including Essential, Extra and Premium. It is aimed to take on Microsoft's game subscription service - Xbox Game Pass.

The new Sony PlayStation Plus service merges the existing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single subscription plan. It will be launched initially in the US on June 13 and the other countries will follow suit. Let's take a look at the plans from below.

Sony PlayStation Plus Plans Price

The entry-level Sony PlayStation Plus Essential is priced at Rs. 499 per month and Rs. 3,000 per year. The plan includes two free games each month and access to online multiplayer as well.

The relatively higher tier plan, the Sony PlayStation Plus Extra, is priced at Rs. 749 per month and Rs. 4,999 per year. The plan includes similar benefits as the Essential plan but there is a selection of 400 downloadable PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

Talking about the most expensive plan, the Sony PlayStation Plus Premium, it is priced at Rs. 849 per month and Rs. 5,749 per year. The plan comes with an additional set of 340 games than Extra and it supports PS, PS2, PSP, PS3, PS4, and PS5 games online.

Sony PlayStation Plus Bundled Games

Notably, it has been revealed by Sony in an official blog post that all the PS4 and PS5 games will be available for users at the time of its launch. The new AAA titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Horizon Zero Dawn will not be available as a part of the Sony PlayStation Plus service.

The games that the subscription service will include are Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Insomniac's Spider-Man games, and Red Dead Redemption 2. The games available in the catalog will be refreshed on a timely basis. While the Essential plan users will see a refresh on the first Tuesday of each month, the players of Extra and Premium services will see a refresh in the middle of each month.

Also, Sony revealed that Ubisoft is in plans to bring its games to this subscription package as Ubisoft Plus Classics. This will be bundled with the Extra and Premium subscription plans. There will be 27 games at launch and other games will be included as trial versions for Premium members. The games in trials will include Horizon Forbidden West and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

