Sony PlayStation VR2 Launching In 2023: Upgraded Display, Live-Streaming Support Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Sony PlayStation restock is the talk of the town in India as gamers try to grab the next-gen console. If you're looking for exciting gaming devices, Sony might have a new one coming to the market early next year. Sony PlayStation VR2 will launch in early 2023.

Sony PlayStation VR2 Launch

Looking back, Sony launched the first-gen VR headset back in 2016. Now six years later, Sony has announced the next-gen headset for gamers. Many hoped a new gaming device would appear by the end of this year, in time for the holidays. But it looks like the popular brand will be launching the VR system only next year.

"The road to launch for PlayStation VR2 is in full swing, and we can't wait for you to try the exciting new games and experiences you'll be able to explore with our next-generation virtual reality headset," the updated PlayStation blog said.

Sony PlayStation VR2 Features: What To Expect?

The Sony PlayStation VR2 is a console-based VR system. Sony first talked about the next-gen VR system earlier this year in February. The upcoming gaming hardware will include an upgraded headset with an improved design. The PS VR2 will also feature revamped controllers with a futuristic design.

Sony also said the new PlayStation VR2 will feature softer and enhanced ergonomics. It will include upgraded features like cinematic mode, live-streaming support, and much more. The blog also talks about an improved display for gamers that would offer an immersive experience.

The Sony PlayStation blog said the new PS VR2 would offer 4000 x 2040 resolution, offering 2000 x 2040 resolution per eye. It would also offer up to a 120Hz refresh rate so that there's a smooth, lag-free gaming experience. Plus, Sony is also bringing in a 'see-through mode', which is a safety feature to protect gamers from wandering too far off virtually.

Presently, there's no word on the Sony PlayStation VR2 pricing yet. We can expect the new VR headset to first launch in the US and European markets before making its way to India. One can also expect the new Sony VR headset to take on rivals like the Meta Quest and the rumored Apple VR headsets.

Best Mobiles in India