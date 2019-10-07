Sony PS4 Remote Play Available For Android Devices; Check If Your’s On The List News oi-Vivek

Sony has its arms stretched to many businesses and one of them is gaming consoles. Over the years, the company has incorporated features that make its Play Station series one of the best gaming consoles. The company introduced the PS4 Remote Play back in 2015, which was limited to flagship Sony smartphones like the Sony Xperia Z3.

With this feature, a user was able to connect his smartphone to the same network that the PS4 is connected to enjoy gaming on the phone. The game can be controlled using the on-screen controllers or using the DualShock 4 wireless joystick.

After almost four years and with the PlayStation 4's latest software update (version 7.0) the PS4 Remote Play is now available for almost all Android devices running on Android 5 Lollipop or newer version. Besides, users can now use a third-party Bluetooth controller or even the DualShock 4 controller to play games on an Android smartphone connected with the PS4. However, to use the controller, the phone has to run on Android 10 OS.

For better connectivity and gaming, Sony recommends connecting the PS4 console using a LAN connection. The PS4 Remote Play app is now available on Google Play Store and users can download the same for free.

Download The Sony PS4 Remote Play Here

As the competition gets fierce in the gaming territory more and more OEMs have started to offer features that were once exclusive to their own devices. This move is from Sony is definitely in the right direction and the company is likely to receive a positive response from the console gaming community.

Have you ever tried the PS4 Remote Play? If yes, what was your experience? Let us know about it in the comment box below.

Via

Best Mobiles in India