ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order details leaks ahead of the official launch

    Here are the details of the upcoming Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order which is leaked ahead of the official launch. All you need to know about the game.

    By
    |

    If you are waiting for the upcoming Star Wars game then this news will make you happy. The most awaited Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is all set to launch soon and there are already too many leaks about the details of the game. Today a new report surfaced on the web which reveals the story of the game.

    Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order details leaks ahead of the official launch

     

    According to the report, the most important leak is that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is canon, this means that the event of this game will be an official part of lore and story of Star Wars.

    The details were first posted on the originally on ResetEra gaming forums, but later it was removed. Now another tipster has posted the details on Reddit. In the leak, the upcoming game is compared with the Dark Souls.

    The leak was posted originally on ResetEra gaming forums, but once it got removed from there, another tipster posted the details to Reddit. The latest leak also suggests that the story of the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order will be much more impressive than the Star Wars Battlefront 2.

    Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order details leaks ahead of the official launch

    Players will be traveling from one planet to another during the gameplay. The tipster described it as "not completely linear but not open world either".
    Moreover, the leaks also claim that the game will be made only for single player gaming, which seems to be impossible because EA is publishing the game. Do note that all these information are based out or leaks and the developers have not confirmed any of these, so it will better to take this information with the pinch of salt.

    Source

    Read More About: star wars gaming news
    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue