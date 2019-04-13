Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order details leaks ahead of the official launch News oi-Karan Sharma Here are the details of the upcoming Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order which is leaked ahead of the official launch. All you need to know about the game.

If you are waiting for the upcoming Star Wars game then this news will make you happy. The most awaited Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is all set to launch soon and there are already too many leaks about the details of the game. Today a new report surfaced on the web which reveals the story of the game.

According to the report, the most important leak is that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is canon, this means that the event of this game will be an official part of lore and story of Star Wars.

The details were first posted on the originally on ResetEra gaming forums, but later it was removed. Now another tipster has posted the details on Reddit. In the leak, the upcoming game is compared with the Dark Souls.

The leak was posted originally on ResetEra gaming forums, but once it got removed from there, another tipster posted the details to Reddit. The latest leak also suggests that the story of the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order will be much more impressive than the Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Players will be traveling from one planet to another during the gameplay. The tipster described it as "not completely linear but not open world either".

Moreover, the leaks also claim that the game will be made only for single player gaming, which seems to be impossible because EA is publishing the game. Do note that all these information are based out or leaks and the developers have not confirmed any of these, so it will better to take this information with the pinch of salt.

