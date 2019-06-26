Just In
Steam Summer Sale 2019 –Know How To Earn Free Games This Time
PC gamers are always eagerly waiting for the Steam Summer Sale every year and finally, it's here. The online game store is back with its summer sale offering huge discounts on thousands of games in all categories. This year sale will kick off on June 27 so start creating the list of games you want this time during the sale.
Hold on this time you can also earn various awards and free game on your wish list during the sale. The theme for this year os Grand Prix and to win the rewards you need to participate in a competitive mini-game.
How To Participate In Mini-Game
- First of all, you need to log in to your Steam account, after that you will be asked to pick a team from the given choices Hare, Corgi, Cockatiel, Pig, and Tortoise.
- Now you have to track each team's ranking on the Grand Prix page.
- You have to participate in the game every day during the sale. You will also have a Boost Meter which will allow you to earn points.
- With your everyday participation, you will increase your Boost Meter capacity to 100.
- With every 100 points, you will earn $1 which you can spend in the sale. In order to earn points, you need to complete Grand Prix Quests in your Steam games.
- Once you are done with one quest you will be pushed to another Boost.
So every day the first, second and third-place teams will receive the top items of their Stream wishlist for free. Players will also receive Grand Prix tokens which players can redeem freebies at the Pit Stop which will also include emoticons, profile backgrounds, and more.
Here Is The List Of Some Game Titles With Discounted Price
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey -- $30
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- $48
- 428: Shibuya Scramble -- $15
- Astroneer -- $22.49
- Ark: Survival Evolved -- $17.49
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon -- $6
- Hollow Knight -- $9
- Baba is You -- $10.49
- Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe -- $12
- BlazBlue: CrossTag Battle -- $22.49
- Nioh -- $20
- Civilization VI -- $15
- Danganronpa 1/2/V3 bundle -- $32.97
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- $24
- Dead Cells -- $16.74
- Devil May Cry 5 -- $39.59
- Zero Escape Trilogy -- $22.38
- Enter the Gungeon -- $7.49
- Star Wars: Complete Collection -- $83.02
- Katamari Damacy Reroll -- $18
- Left 4 Dead bundle -- $2.23
- Night in the Woods -- $12
- Darkest Dungeon -- $7.49
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire -- $25
- Prey -- $15
- Return of the Obra Dinn -- $18
- Scythe - Digital Edition -- $8
- SoulCalibur VI -- $19.79
