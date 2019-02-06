Steam Lunar Sale 2019: GTA V, Far Cry 5 and more with heavy discount

The Stream Lunar New Year Sale of 2019 has just started with all new exciting deals on games which are very much popular among the gamers. The last day of the sale is on February 11, 2019, at 11:30 pm IST. This time buyers can avail a discount of Rs 120 on the purchase of Rs 700 and above. There is a number of games which has received deep discounts, which includes Far Cry 5, GTA V, Dark Souls 3, and more.

Here is the list of games which you can avail with a best-discounted price.

GTA V: In its earning call Take-Two Interactive has disclosed that GTA V sold more than 100 million copies, and the company estimated to sell around 3 million copies in the last quarter. The game is up for sale with a discount of 50 per cent. Now you can grab with for Rs 1,049.

Far Cry 5: The one of the most played open-world shooter game from Ubisoft is also listed with a discounted price. It was one of the favourite game from 2018 During the Steam Lunar New Year 2019 sale it's listed with a discount of 75 per cent off at Rs. 749.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition: Under the Stream Lunar New Year 2019 sale is up with a discount of 70 per cent, which brings the price to Rs 299. It comes with both expansions as well as every update that enhances its visuals and user interface.

Tekken 7: This is also one of the most popular fighting games, and under the sale, it is offered with a discount of 50 per cent. The actual price of the game is Rs 989 but under Steam Lunar New Year Sale it is listed for Rs 494.

Is PUBG discount?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds received a price cut back in June 2018. The company announced the price cut to celebrate 50 million sales since its release date on Steam. But this is going to be disappointed games because the game is not witnessing any discount during this sale. The game will still cost you Rs 999 in India and seems to stay for a long time.

Source