10 epic PC and Console games of 2018: All you need to know

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a Western-themed action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games. It was released on October 26, 2018, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The third entry in the Red Dead series, it is a prequel to the 2010 game Red Dead Redemption. This game is available on both PS4 and Xbox One.

From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age. The game has received a lot of attention after the launch of its first part. Hope we will get to see this game soon on PC.

The Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition delivers exclusive content for Story Mode including:

Bank Robbery Mission and Gang Hideout in Story Mode

Dappled Black Thoroughbred

Talisman and Medallion Gameplay Bonuses

Gameplay Boosts, Cash Bonuses & Discounts

The Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger Outfit

Free Access to Additional Weapons

Celeste

Celeste is a platforming video game by Canadian video game developers Matt Thorson and Noel Berry. The game was originally created as a prototype in four days during a game jam and later expanded into a full release. In the game, you have to play as Madeline who is determined to submit the mountain Celeste. The character which you are playing is pixelated but it is capable of performing dashes, wall jumps and climbs through the levels of pseudo-haunted pastel 2D world. You need to find a hidden room where strawberries, crystal hearts, and mixtapes have to be collected but it will not help you in the end. The game is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch.

God of War

God of War is an action-adventure video game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Released on April 20, 2018, for the PlayStation 4 console, it is the eighth instalment in the God of War series, the eighth chronologically, and the sequel to 2010's God of War III.

Basically, it's storytelling action sequences, art direction, and high graphics game. God of War received universal acclaim from critics, being praised for its narrative, world design, art direction, graphics, characters, and combat system. The game is available on PS4.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man is an action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, based on the Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man. Released worldwide on September 7, 2018.

This game is an experience of Peter Parker who's more masterful at fighting big crime in New York. At the same time, he's struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rests upon his shoulders.

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World is an action role-playing game developed and published by Capcom. The game was released worldwide for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018, with a Microsoft Windows version in August 2018.

It is a very accessible game and it will not hold your hands as it runs you through its basic machinations, like how to track down monsters or upgrade your weapons. The game offers enough directions so that it would be easier for players to hunt down big dino-monster. The game is truly fun and that's the reason why it is securing the fifth position in the list. The game now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC too.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is a roguelike-metroidvania video game developed and published by Motion Twin. Following about a year in early access, Dead Cells was released for Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 7, 2018.

Dead Cells is an action platformer which keeps the players grounded and invested with the gameplay. In the game, the player takes the role of a body of cells that take control of a corpse in a dungeon, through which they must fight their way out. The player gains various weapons, treasure and other tools through exploration of the procedurally-generated levels to fight undead creatures within it.

Super Mario Party

Super Mario Party is a party video game developed by NDcube and published by Nintendo. An entry in the Mario Party series, it was released for Nintendo Switch on 5 October 2018 and sold 1.5 million copies by the end of the month, making it one of the system's best-selling games.

Super Mario Party debuted at #5 on United Kingdom sales charts for physical copies sold, at a very crowded time. By October 31, 2018, total sales of Super Mario Party reached over 1.5 million copies. But the game is only available for Switch.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is an action-adventure video game developed by Eidos Montréal in conjunction with Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix. It continues the narrative from the 2015 game Rise of the Tomb Raider and is the twelfth mainline entry in the Tomb Raider series.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is an action-adventure game played from a third-person perspective; players take the role of main protagonist Lara Croft as she explores environments across the continent of South America. The game's hub is set to be the largest in the franchise which also reveals the hidden city of Paititi.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Treyarch and published by Activision. It was released worldwide for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 12, 2018. It features the Solo Missions mode, which focuses on the backstories of the game's multiplayer characters, known as "Specialists". The multiplayer mode is the first in the series to not feature automatic health regeneration and introduces both predictive recoil and a new ballistics system.

PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.

In the game, up to one hundred players parachute onto an island and scavenge for weapons and equipment to kill others while avoiding getting killed themselves. The available safe area of the game's map decreases in size over time, directing surviving players into tighter areas to force encounters. The last player or team standing wins the round.