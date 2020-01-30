ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TEC Partners With Comic Con To Set Up Gaming Experience Zones

    By
    |

    Pop culture enthusiasts residing around Ahmedabad can participate in the upcoming Comic Con, which is happening on February 1 and 2. Do note that, this is the first-ever Comic Con that is being hosted in the city and "The E-sports Club (TEC)" has partnered with Comic Con to setup exclusive gaming experience zones.

    TEC Partners With Comic Con To Set Up Gaming Experience Zones

     

    At the gaming experience zones, TEC will design various engaging activities for gaming enthusiasts. One can check out the latest hardware and gaming peripherals directly from the experience zones for free of cost. TEC has partnered with brands like LG Ultragear, Wargaming, ACT Fibernet, ZOTAC Gaming, Games The Shop to set up the gaming experience centers.

    There will be different gaming tournaments on titles like FIFA 20, Tekken 7 and Counter-Strike Global Offensive, where winners can get up to Rs. 15,000 hard cash and other goodies. Similarly, as the final round, there will be Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Tournament powered by TEC, which offers a total prize worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

    Interested parties can get their passes from the Comic Con India official website. Basically, there are two types of pass a single day pass which costs Rs. 599 and offers a limited edition comic book from Archie, a Wonder Women poster, and a limited-edition Marvel backpack.

    Similarly, there is a super fan two-day pass that costs Rs. 1,999 and it comes with a super fan box with the following goodies: Thanos Funko pop, Marvel/Iron Man t-shirt, limited edition comic book from Archie, limited edition Marvel bag, Wonder Women poster, and a Captain America badge.

    Comic Con is the greatest celebration of pop culture and entertainment not just in India, but in the world. At Comic Con India, we offer our fans the best experience possible and given its rapidly growing community, gaming has become a very critical part of the Comic Con experience. We are excited about working with TEC to launch The Esports Club Arena at our first show in Ahmedabad, says Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: gaming news pc
    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X