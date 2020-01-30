TEC Partners With Comic Con To Set Up Gaming Experience Zones News oi-Vivek

Pop culture enthusiasts residing around Ahmedabad can participate in the upcoming Comic Con, which is happening on February 1 and 2. Do note that, this is the first-ever Comic Con that is being hosted in the city and "The E-sports Club (TEC)" has partnered with Comic Con to setup exclusive gaming experience zones.

At the gaming experience zones, TEC will design various engaging activities for gaming enthusiasts. One can check out the latest hardware and gaming peripherals directly from the experience zones for free of cost. TEC has partnered with brands like LG Ultragear, Wargaming, ACT Fibernet, ZOTAC Gaming, Games The Shop to set up the gaming experience centers.

There will be different gaming tournaments on titles like FIFA 20, Tekken 7 and Counter-Strike Global Offensive, where winners can get up to Rs. 15,000 hard cash and other goodies. Similarly, as the final round, there will be Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Tournament powered by TEC, which offers a total prize worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

Interested parties can get their passes from the Comic Con India official website. Basically, there are two types of pass a single day pass which costs Rs. 599 and offers a limited edition comic book from Archie, a Wonder Women poster, and a limited-edition Marvel backpack.

Similarly, there is a super fan two-day pass that costs Rs. 1,999 and it comes with a super fan box with the following goodies: Thanos Funko pop, Marvel/Iron Man t-shirt, limited edition comic book from Archie, limited edition Marvel bag, Wonder Women poster, and a Captain America badge.

Comic Con is the greatest celebration of pop culture and entertainment not just in India, but in the world. At Comic Con India, we offer our fans the best experience possible and given its rapidly growing community, gaming has become a very critical part of the Comic Con experience. We are excited about working with TEC to launch The Esports Club Arena at our first show in Ahmedabad, says Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India

