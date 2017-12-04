OnePlus 5T Star Wars limited edition model is likely to be exclusive to India

Are you a fan of both Star Wars and OnePlus? If yes, the Comic Con Bangalore event has something interesting for you.

At the Comic Con Bangalore event, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphone was unveiled by the company. The launch date and pricing details of this special edition model is yet to be revealed and we can expect to know further information this week. It is likely that the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition will be exclusive to India.

As the name suggests, the device will feature a customized software that is themed on Star Wars. Also, it will have a redesigned exterior that features a white finish at the rear with a black OnePlus logo below the fingerprint sensor. There will also be a Star Wars logo at the bottom of the rear panel.

From the posters, it is likely that the front of the OnePlus 5T special edition, the volume and power buttons retain the same black finish. There appears to be a red alert slider that is in contrast to the white and black design.

Releasing special edition models is not something new to OnePlus. With the OnePlus 3T, the company announced the Colette edition in matte black color and Colette logo at the rear. The company also released a Midnight Black edition of the OnePlus 3T. Due to the popularity of the Midnight Black color, the same was released as a standard edition with the OnePlus 5. Recently, the newly launched OnePlus 5T was released in the Lava Red color variant in China that will go on sale from December 17.

When it comes to the specs, the only major difference that the OnePlus 5T features in comparison to the OnePlus 5 is the display. The smartphone features a 6-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The other difference is in the rear camera segment. Though the camera specification is the same as in the OnePlus 5, the 20MP secondary sensor at the rear is different than the one on the previous model.

In terms of design, the FHD+ screen has made the company move the fingerprint sensor to the rear and there is a new facial recognition technology called Face Unlock.