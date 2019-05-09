Tencent withdraws PUBG Mobile from China, launches Game For Peace News oi-Karan Sharma PUBG Mobile pulls out from China, Tencent Games releases a new but similar game called Game For Peace.

Tencent Games the developing company behind the famous online battleground games PUBG has finally announced that it is pulling the game out of China after failing to receive regulatory approval to begin sales. After replacing the game the developers have replaced the game with the game which looks very similar to PUBG Mobile.

"The testing phase for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds officially ends on May 8. We thank everyone for the support they have given us so far," PUBG official posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

According to a report from Reuters, this new game is known as Game For Peace, which "pays tribute to the blue sky warriors that guard our country's airspace", in reference to the Chinese air force.

Basically, the Game of Peace is a replica of PUBG Mobile, the only difference in both the games are while shooting you can see paintball effect instead of blood or damage, and in this, your opponent doesn't die, they just wave at you and fade off.

The map and the location including the interface and guns are also similar in this game. IHS Markit games analyst Cui Chenyu said, "It's almost exactly the same, the gameplay, the background, the graphic design and the characters, they're almost the same."

There is much response on the Weibo post, some users said "I was scared to death, but I didn't expect that once I updated it to Game of Peace it returned me back to the same level. The game changed its name and became very socialist to gain approval."

Another one commented, "I'm going to die of laughter when you shoot people, they don't bleed, and the dead get up and wave goodbye!"

Tencent Games has made the same game less aggressive by making these changes to get approval in the country. Let's see when they are going to get approval for the original PUBG.

