Here’s the fix to PUBG ‘Out Of Video Memory’ error on Windows

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    PUBG has been a gamechanger of a game, (pun intended). Sure, there are other Battle Royale games out there but the popularity of the game is apparent by the number of people you can find at a stone’s throw in any direction. PUBG Mobile for Android and iOS users, PUBG PC for desktop and laptop users. Apart from the usual run-of-the-mill bugs, cases of lagging and freezing, another roadblock that users seem to be running into is an issue with video memory.

    The error message reads “Out of video memory trying to allocate a rendering resource. Make sure your video card has the minimum required memory, try lowering the resolution and/or closing other applications that are running.” The methods to fix it are as follows:

    Minimum requirements

    PUBG is a demanding game and you will need to make sure that your device meets the requirements which are as follows:

    Minimum:

    Operating System: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64bit)

    Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

    RAM: At least 6GB of RAM

    Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

    Direct X Version: DirectX 11

    Network: At least 512Kbps

    Storage: Minimum 30GB of free space

    Recommended:

    Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

    Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-1600 / Intel Core i5-7600k

    RAM: 8GB RAM

    Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or higher

    DirectX: Version 11

    Internet: 1Mbps

    Storage: 30GB of Free Storage

    In case your device does not meet the requirements, you will need to upgrade your device to run the game smoothly.

    Virtual Memory Allocation
     

    Although not a sure-fire method, it seems to have fixed the issue for a lot of users, the steps you need to follow to change Virtual Memory Allocation (VRAM).

    a) Search for ‘View Advanced System Settings' and click on the first option.

    b) Head to Advanced tab and then click on ‘Settings'

    c) Select ‘Advanced' and click on ‘Change' under Virtual Memory.

    d) In the next window, uncheck the ‘Automatically manage paging file size to all drives' and then check the ‘No Paging file.' Click on ‘OK.'

    e) To allocate virtual memory, on the same page, you need to enable the ‘Custom Size' and insert the current RAM values in MB.

    Restart your computer and you're good to go.

    Configure In-game graphics

    Tweaking your graphics settings can help you deal with a lot of the lags and freezes. Head to Settings > Graphics and do the following:

    • Post Processing - Low or Very Low

    • Anti-Aliasing - Ver Low

    • Shadows- Low or Very Low

    • Texture - Medium

    • Effects - Low or Very Low

    • Foliage - Very Low

    • View Distance - Low

    • Disable Vsync and Motion blur from the same menu.

    Update Graphics Drivers

    Outdated graphics drivers are a good contributor to freezes and lags. Manually updating the drivers might be a difficult task, so making use of a third-party driver updating tool is a good way to stay ahead of the curve and avoid lags and freezes. These driver updating tools will automatically install the updated version of graphic drivers.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
