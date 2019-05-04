Here’s the fix to PUBG ‘Out Of Video Memory’ error on Windows

Minimum requirements

PUBG is a demanding game and you will need to make sure that your device meets the requirements which are as follows:

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: At least 6GB of RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

Direct X Version: DirectX 11

Network: At least 512Kbps

Storage: Minimum 30GB of free space

Recommended:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-1600 / Intel Core i5-7600k

RAM: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or higher

DirectX: Version 11

Internet: 1Mbps

Storage: 30GB of Free Storage

In case your device does not meet the requirements, you will need to upgrade your device to run the game smoothly.

Virtual Memory Allocation

Although not a sure-fire method, it seems to have fixed the issue for a lot of users, the steps you need to follow to change Virtual Memory Allocation (VRAM).

a) Search for ‘View Advanced System Settings' and click on the first option.

b) Head to Advanced tab and then click on ‘Settings'

c) Select ‘Advanced' and click on ‘Change' under Virtual Memory.

d) In the next window, uncheck the ‘Automatically manage paging file size to all drives' and then check the ‘No Paging file.' Click on ‘OK.'

e) To allocate virtual memory, on the same page, you need to enable the ‘Custom Size' and insert the current RAM values in MB.

Restart your computer and you're good to go.

Configure In-game graphics

Tweaking your graphics settings can help you deal with a lot of the lags and freezes. Head to Settings > Graphics and do the following:

• Post Processing - Low or Very Low

• Anti-Aliasing - Ver Low

• Shadows- Low or Very Low

• Texture - Medium

• Effects - Low or Very Low

• Foliage - Very Low

• View Distance - Low

• Disable Vsync and Motion blur from the same menu.

Update Graphics Drivers

Outdated graphics drivers are a good contributor to freezes and lags. Manually updating the drivers might be a difficult task, so making use of a third-party driver updating tool is a good way to stay ahead of the curve and avoid lags and freezes. These driver updating tools will automatically install the updated version of graphic drivers.