TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Sri Lanka’s Easter Bombers Travelled To Bangalore, Kerala And Kashmir
- IPL 2019: DC vs RR – Live Updates
- Five Things to Know About The Hero Xpulse 200T
- Amazon Summer Sale On Nokia Smartphones: Get Attractive Offers
- A Beginners Guide On How To Invest In Mutual Funds In India
- Madhu Confirms Siddharth-Ishita's Wedding Called Off!
- Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts
- The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar
Here’s the fix to PUBG ‘Out Of Video Memory’ error on Windows
You can play Mobile PUBG on your PC by using an emulator
PUBG has been a gamechanger of a game, (pun intended). Sure, there are other Battle Royale games out there but the popularity of the game is apparent by the number of people you can find at a stone’s throw in any direction. PUBG Mobile for Android and iOS users, PUBG PC for desktop and laptop users. Apart from the usual run-of-the-mill bugs, cases of lagging and freezing, another roadblock that users seem to be running into is an issue with video memory.
The error message reads “Out of video memory trying to allocate a rendering resource. Make sure your video card has the minimum required memory, try lowering the resolution and/or closing other applications that are running.” The methods to fix it are as follows:
Minimum requirements
PUBG is a demanding game and you will need to make sure that your device meets the requirements which are as follows:
Minimum:
Operating System: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64bit)
Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
RAM: At least 6GB of RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB
Direct X Version: DirectX 11
Network: At least 512Kbps
Storage: Minimum 30GB of free space
Recommended:
Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-1600 / Intel Core i5-7600k
RAM: 8GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or higher
DirectX: Version 11
Internet: 1Mbps
Storage: 30GB of Free Storage
In case your device does not meet the requirements, you will need to upgrade your device to run the game smoothly.
Virtual Memory Allocation
Although not a sure-fire method, it seems to have fixed the issue for a lot of users, the steps you need to follow to change Virtual Memory Allocation (VRAM).
a) Search for ‘View Advanced System Settings' and click on the first option.
b) Head to Advanced tab and then click on ‘Settings'
c) Select ‘Advanced' and click on ‘Change' under Virtual Memory.
d) In the next window, uncheck the ‘Automatically manage paging file size to all drives' and then check the ‘No Paging file.' Click on ‘OK.'
e) To allocate virtual memory, on the same page, you need to enable the ‘Custom Size' and insert the current RAM values in MB.
Restart your computer and you're good to go.
Configure In-game graphics
Tweaking your graphics settings can help you deal with a lot of the lags and freezes. Head to Settings > Graphics and do the following:
• Post Processing - Low or Very Low
• Anti-Aliasing - Ver Low
• Shadows- Low or Very Low
• Texture - Medium
• Effects - Low or Very Low
• Foliage - Very Low
• View Distance - Low
• Disable Vsync and Motion blur from the same menu.
Update Graphics Drivers
Outdated graphics drivers are a good contributor to freezes and lags. Manually updating the drivers might be a difficult task, so making use of a third-party driver updating tool is a good way to stay ahead of the curve and avoid lags and freezes. These driver updating tools will automatically install the updated version of graphic drivers.