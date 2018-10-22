The Terrifying Nightmares from Mumbai wins PUBG Mobile Campus Championship

The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship's grand finale has been concluded yesterday and a number of PUBG squads from various colleges across the country had participated in the event. The championship was held in Bangalore and "The Terrifying Nightmares" from Mumbai grabbed the title of best PUBG Mobile squad in the country. Not only the team won the title but also received prize money of whopping Rs 15, 00,000 along with an Oppo F9 Pro for the members of the team.

The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018 saw a record 2,50,000 registrations from students in more than 1,000 colleges across the country. The tournament had 12 days of qualifying rounds where it came down to the last 20 teams who were shortlisted for the grand final event in Bengaluru.

Along with crowning the winning team at the PUBG Campus Championship in the country, players were also given rewards based on their skills and achievements throughout the competition. The total prize pool was worth Rs 50 lakh. The MVP of the Campus Championship was Eleen Raj from Team NSD with the maximum number of MVP awards on the final day. Hardeep Singh from Team "R4W Official" was awarded as 'The Medic' with maximum revives. With the maximum kills in one game, Jatin Gupta from Team "6ix9ine" earned the tag of 'The Lone Ranger'.

Following the Championship, Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India said - "eSports in India has seen an unparalleled growth in the recent past and PUBG MOBILE has established itself as the game that holds the entire attention of this country. The Campus Championship has once again reinforced our belief that India is one of the most promising markets for eSports and the participation and enthusiasm we have garnered has been overwhelming. Our heartfelt congrats to the winners and everyone else who participated in this landmark event".

Aravind also revealed that there are other events in the pipeline for India "We will be working on a host of activities to cater to our fans and establish PUBG MOBILE as THE game to play in India".