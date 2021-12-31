Tomb Raider Trilogy Now Available For Free On Epic For Limited Period News oi-Vivek

If you are a fan of Lara Croft, then here is an opportunity to grab three games under the Tomb Raider trilogy for free of cost for PC. This combo usually retails in India for Rs. 5,000, and now, you are getting these titles for free of cost on the Epic Games Store.

This deal is valid till January 6. One can redeem these games within that period, and they will stay with you forever. Once you are ready to play these games, you can install Epic Games Store and download them in the future for free. Here are some more details on all three titles in the Tomb Raider Trilogy.

Tomb Raider Game Of The Year Edition

Tomb Raider Game Of The Year Edition was the first installment in this series, which is initially launched in 2013. This game usually retails for Rs. 800 on Epic Store and is now available for free for a week. It just needs 12GB of storage. So, if you have never played a Tomb Raider game, you can download this and try the same, as it does not consume a lot of bandwidth.

Rise Of The Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration was launched in 2016. This is the second game in the trilogy, which usually retails for Rs. 999 and is now available for free. This is a special version of the game, which offers a Season Pass featuring all-new content when compared to the regular Rise of the Tomb Raider edition.

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is the latest and the third installment in the series, which is also one of the most graphics-intensive action-adventure style games with support for real-time ray tracing. This game usually retails for Rs. 2,195. The whole game is around 40GB in size and does feature a compelling storyline.

Let’s go out with a bang.



For the final day of 15 Days of Free Games, we’re giving you… not one, not two, but three (3!!) Tomb Raider titles! 🎉https://t.co/1bzgT8Rlyy pic.twitter.com/G83gfAhncb — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 30, 2021

More Free Games Are Incoming

Epic Games is not done this year, as more free games are incoming in the coming days. The app store has already confirmed that games like Gods Will Fall will be available for free of cost on or after January 6. If you like owning free games, then keep the Epic Games Launched installed on your PC, where, you will get notifications as and when they release free games.

Best Mobiles in India